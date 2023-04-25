Align With Tinubu To End Marginalisation, Igbo Elders Tell Iwuanyanwu

Two elders from the South-East have advised the new President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to align with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to end the marginalisation of the region.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the South East, Modestus Umenzekwe, and a Civil War veteran, Jacob Iheoma, gave the advice on Monday.

Umenzekwe and Iheoma, who welcomed the new leadership of Ohanaeze, told The Nation that Iwuanyanwu should build bridges across other ethnic nationalities.

Speaking, Umenzekwe urged Iwuanyanwu to work closely with Tinubu to bring peace and unity to the South-East and make sure that Ndigbo were not left out in the sharing of political offices by the incoming government.

In his reaction, Iheoma asked the new Ohanaeze leader to seek dialogue with the agitating groups in the region and interface with the incoming administration to curb the insecurity in the Southeast.

The war veteran stated that the Igbo are losing out in national leadership and the region needs an Ohanaeze that would sell the Igbo agenda to the entire Nigerians.

He said: “He should seek or open up more communication with the agitating groups and know how he can interface with the incoming administration to nip insecurity in the Southeast.

“Nnamdi Kanu is still in the custody of the DSS (Department of State Services). The Igbo are losing out in national leadership and we need an Ohanaeze that would sell the Igbo agenda to the entire Nigerians.

“Igbos were excluded from the outgoing administration. We want the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure that it doesn’t happen in the coming government.”

Naija News reports that Iwuanyanwu was last week named the successor of the late President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor.