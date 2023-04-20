Iwuanyanwu Emerges New Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General

Elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has emerged as the President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the spokesperson of the organisation, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said Iwuanyanwu who was the chairman of the council of elders of the organisation has been appointed as its leader.

Ogbonnia said Iwuanyanwu was selected by the Imo State Council of Elders led by Eze Ilomuanya after a painstaking rigorous procedure, adding that he will replace the late president, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.

The statement reads: “In line with a doctrine of necessity, the NEC had at the demise of Ambassador Professor George Obiozor directed the people of Imo state to find a credible replacement of Obiozor for the post of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“A press release dated April 19, 2023, signed by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the chief press secretary/media adviser to the governor of Imo state, stated that the Imo State Council of Elders, led by Eze Ilomuanya presented Chief Iwuanyanwu to the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as ‘the consensus candidate of the Council for the post of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide’. Eze Ilomuanya described Iwuanyanwu as a ‘dynamic, versatile, purpose-driven and broad-minded personality of impeccable pedigree’.

“Before now, Iwuanyanwu is one of the finest amongst the Igbo; a philanthropist par excellence, massive employer of labour, robust creative thinker, brave soldier, accomplished engineer, astute business mogul, industrialist and sagacious politician.

“Beyond the above attributes is the general outcry for the prerequisites or the required persona for the Office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Most expect the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to be economically stable and viable. He should have a presidential stature and clout. He should have robust intellect and a mind of his own.”

“The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is expected to detach himself from politicians and should have the courage and moral authority to reproach or condemn” a governor or any high office holder” who goes against the Igbo interest or public norms.

“He added that the new leader must “show capacity in many respects. He should have the courage and convictions to channel Igbo interests to the president of Nigeria without compromises. He should place Igbo interests above self-interest. He should be large enough or should have the tentacles that will incorporate the Igbo elements in the south-south of Nigeria and other sundry places”.