Adamu Garba Mocks Peter Obi Supporters Over Tinubu’s Return

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has mocked the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News reported that the former Governor of Lagos State arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

The President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Garba said Tinubu returned as the most influential person in the world, globally celebrated to the full fanfare of Nigerians.

The former presidential aspirant added that while Obi “was bundled like luggage and deported back to Nigeria through the window, like a refugee.”

He wrote: “While our leader, Asiwaju came back as the most influential person in the world, globally celebrated to the full fanfare of Nigerians, their leader Peter Obi was bundled like luggage and deported back to Nigeria through the window, like a refugee.

“I’m sure they won’t understand the difference, we have to help them clarify.”