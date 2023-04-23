Ramadan: Adamu Garba Reacts To Peter Obi’s Visit With Muslims In Onistha

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has commended the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi for visiting the Central Mosque in Onitsha and joining the Muslim Community in Anambra State to celebrate and share in the joys of Eid el Fitr.

Naija News reports that Obi on Sunday revealed in a post via his Twitter that he shared good moments with the Muslim community.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, the Muslims at the mosque told him that he is the only politician who has maintained the routine of customarily visiting the Central Mosque and maintaining a close relationship with them.

During the visit, they also prayed for the obidient movement and the emergence of a new Nigeria.

Sharing the details of the visit alongside some pictures, Obi wrote on Twitter, “Today, at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, I joined the Muslim Community in Anambra State to celebrate and share in the joys of Eid el Fitr. I am very grateful for the fraternal and convivial moments we shared, and especially for their kind words and prayers for a New Nigeria.

“They stressed that what is most comforting for them is that I am the only politician who has maintained the routine of customarily visiting the Central Mosque, remained supportive of the Community and maintained a close and cordial relationship with them.

“I have always maintained that every Nigerian should be free to live and thrive freely in any part of the nation. I presented my gift items to them and shared in their prayers for the OBIdient movement and for a New Nigeria. -PO”

Reacting to the development, Adamu wrote, “On this one, Peter Obi has done the right thing. Eventually, he is beginning to see the complete failure of his alleged religious war plans by embracing our diversity. I can confidently admit him to 100 level class of politics 101.”