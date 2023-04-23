What Muslims In Onitsha Told Peter Obi During His Eid-El-Fitr Visit To Mosque

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday visited the Central Mosque in Onitsha and joined the Muslim Community in Anambra State to celebrate and share in the joys of Eid el Fitr.

Obi revealed this in a post via his Twitter account on Sunday night, noting that they shared good moments.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, the Muslims at the mosque told him that he is the only politician who has maintained the routine of customarily visiting the Central Mosque and maintained a close relationship with them.

During the visit, they also prayed for the obidient movement and the emergence of a new Nigeria.

Sharing the details of the visit alongside some pictures, Obi wrote on Twitter, “Today, at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, I joined the Muslim Community in Anambra State to celebrate and share in the joys of Eid el Fitr. I am very grateful for the fraternal and convivial moments we shared, and especially for their kind words and prayers for a New Nigeria.

“They stressed that what is most comforting for them is that I am the only politician who has maintained the routine of customarily visiting the Central Mosque, remained supportive of the Community and maintained a close and cordial relationship with them.

“I have always maintained that every Nigerian should be free to live and thrive freely in any part of the nation. I presented my gift items to them and shared in their prayers for the OBIdient movement and for a New Nigeria. -PO”