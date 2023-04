Tinubu Reacts To Demise Of Yusuf Alli’s Mother

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the Managing Editor (Northern Operations) of The Nation newspaper, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Odee.

Odee was reported to have died on Sunday.

Naija News understands that the businesswoman and community leader passed away at the age of 8.

Expressing his sympathy for the deceased’s family in a condolence message released by his office on Monday, the President-elect described the death of Hajiya Odee as painful not only to her immediate family but to all who encountered her and felt her warmth and philanthropy.

“My sympathy and condolences to Alhaji Yusuf Alli and his siblings over the passing of their mother.

“I understand Hajiya Odee was a successful businesswoman who impacted many people. Hajiya Odee’s passing is, therefore, not only a loss to her six children and other members of her family. It is a loss to the community and by extension, humanity in general. And that is the significance of a life well spent.

“She helped to nurture Alli and his siblings into very responsible and hardworking citizens as evidenced by their useful contributions in different spheres of life.

“My heart goes to the family at this moment. I pray for Almighty Allah to repose the soul of their departed matriarch,” the president-elect said.

Naija News reports that Alli is a veteran journalist and also the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama.