Tinubu Fit, Ready To Hit Ground Running – Barau

The Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Jibrin Barau, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is fit and ready to hit the ground running.

Naija News reports that the aspirant for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly made this known in a chat with reporters minutes after Tinubu arrived in the country.

Recall that the former Governor of Lagos State actually left the country on March 21 for a vacation after a hectic campaign and the 2023 elections.

Tinubu, however, returned to the country at about 4:30 pm, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi.

Speaking with reporters, Barau dismissed insinuation that Tinubu’s health condition could pose a challenge to the incoming administration.

Barau stated that he was excited to see Tinubu back in the country, adding that he trusted the president-elect enough to know he is fit for the task ahead.

The Kano Senator asserted that Tinubu looked fresh enough to hit the ground running after his well-deserved rest in France.

He said: “We are all happy to see our leader, our President-elect back with his amiable wife, looking so fresh and fit and ready to hit the ground running.

“Nigerians are here in their thousands and you can see how happy they are right now. Everyone is excited to have him back. My campaign organisation and I are very glad to have him back. He has said he is back, fit, and ready for the task ahead. We know and trust him to be a man of his word. We cannot expect less.”