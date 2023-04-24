Please Forgive Me, Taraba Governor Begs Citizens After Eight Years In Office

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has asked the state’s citizens for forgiveness after ruling them for eight years.

Ishaku said he may have stepped on their toes during his eight-year administration, asking them to forgive him.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain tendered his apology during a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State chapter, held at the CAN Secretariat in Jalingo.

Ishaku said he was happy that his mantra of “Give Me Peace, and I will Give You Development” has found firm roots in the minds of Tarabans and urged the people to let the spirit of peace, love, and forgiveness guide their attitudes, actions, and relations with their fellow people.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Ishaku had earlier, during a Special Easter Thanksgiving Service at the Anglican Church Mayo Dasa in Jalingo, the state capital, knelt before the congregation and sought the forgiveness of all that he had offended during his eight years as governor of the state.

“As a leader who had led the state for almost eight years, it was likely that I might have offended so many people either knowingly or unknowingly in the cause of discharging my duties as the Executive Governor,” the outgoing governor said.

He said it is Biblical for him to openly apologise and seek the forgiveness of those he might have offended.

“Biblically, we are taught to forgive those who offend us. In this case, I am asking those I have offended to forgive me. I did this in the House of God and if they did not forgive me, it is between them and God,” he further stated.

While thanking God for granting him the wisdom to serve the people of the State effectively despite all the challenges that confronted his administration, Ishaku urged the people of the state to give his successor, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (Rtd), support and cooperation to enable him to succeed.

Naija News understands that it is the second time the governor would go before a congregation to publicly seek forgiveness from politicians and the people of Taraba on issues and areas he might have offended them.