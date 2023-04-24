Nollywood Actress Reveals How She Remained A Virgin After Pregnancy

Popular Nigerian actress, Sonia Ogiri has taken to social media to reveal how she manages to stay a virgin despite having a child.

The mother of one in a recent post disclosed that she is still a virgin and elaborated on how this is possible in the wake of Destiny Etiko’s virginity claims.

According to Sonia, she is yet to experience any sexual activity after becoming pregnant and giving birth.

She explained that she does not know how her pregnancy occurred and that her virginity is still fully intact thanks to “cortisol and adrenaline.”



“I still don’t know how it feels to be with a man s3xually. I got pregnant because ‘I don’t know how it happened,’ and my virginity is still intact 100%. Cortisol and adrenaline have made me remain a virgin,” she wrote

Destiny Etiko Reacts To Being A Virgin

Meanwhile, actress, Destiny Etiko, has reacted to reports that she is still a virgin at 33

Naija News recalls that earlier reports had claimed that the thespian, during an interview with Oak TV stated that she is still a virgin.

The report claimed that the actress said she was celibate because of her crippling social anxiety.

She had allegedly said, “I’m still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level,”

However, in a recent video on her social media page, Etiko denied reports of granting any interview on her sexual life and debunked the virginity claims.

She went on to lash out at the rumor mongers for chasing clout with her name. She expressed disgust at being labelled as a virgin, of all things.

She wondered why they were giving her such a stupid title when they could have referred to her as a billionaire.