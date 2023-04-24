N52 Billion SWP Fund: Keyamo Replies Atiku’s Aide Over Asset Declaration

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said he is in support of Nigerians scrutinising public officers for alleged corruption.

Keyamo stated this on Sunday while reacting to the call by Phrank Shaibu, media to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to the National Assembly to make public the report of its investigation into the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented across the 774 Local Governments Areas of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Shaibu recalled that in 2021, the Federal Government in a bid to ameliorate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, approved the sum of N52bn for the hiring of 774,000 Nigerians across all the LGAs in the country for three months.

He stated that the 774,000 Nigerians were hired to take up menial jobs such as clearing of drainages, sweeping of markets, cutting grasses and other community services.

Shaibu said the National Assembly had described the programme as a sham and also questioned how the funds were spent, adding that Keyamo had defended the shambolic implementation of the programme.

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to publish its report on the failed project and also call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately probe the finances of Keyamo following his acquisition of properties in the United States.

Reacting in an interview with Vanguard, Keyamo said he has declared his assets, asking Shaibu and anyone else in doubt to contact the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to release his assets form.

The minister stated that he did not acquire his property in the US with public funds, stating that he acquired the assets with money made from legal practice.

He said: “Any Nigerian for that matter who wishes to know anything about any public officer, including myself, is very much welcome to compel the relevant Government organs to release any document. It is very patriotic to do so. I wholeheartedly encourage any Nigerian to do so.

“They can also ask for my Assets Declaration before I became Minister. I am excited to see these inquiries. Maybe they think you have to show flashy cars and jewelleries and designers’ items and expensive wristwatches for people to rate you. They are very much welcome.

“My assets declaration is there for all to see. Some of us don’t need government funds or patronage to get by. Whatever we do and whoever we support is out of our deep convictions.”

Keyamo said before he was appointed a minister, he wrote to the relevant government agencies informing them of the closure of his foreign accounts and the repatriation of his funds to the country since Nigerian law does not allow public officials to operate foreign bank accounts.