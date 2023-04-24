Man City Vs Arsenal: Guardiola Rates Arteta’s Team Ahead Of EPL Clash

Spanish professional football manager, Pep Guardiola, has rated Arsenal as the best team in England ahead of their English Premier League match this Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Naija News reports that Manchester City will be hosting Arsenal in two days’ time at the Etihad Stadium to battle points as the race for the Premier League title gets intense.

Speaking, however, ahead of the match, Guardiola believed Mikel Arteta’s side is a better team in England presently.

The Gunners are currently top of the table, five points clear of City, who now have two outstanding fixtures.

Guardiola, however, admitted that it is a chance for the champions to get it “completely in our hands”.

He appealed to City’s supporters to create a great atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, saying the match is a final.

“It is a final — against a team who has been the best team in England so far.

“We need incredible noise from the first minute to the last as I know which opponent we are going to play against.

“If we win it’s a step to getting it completely in our hands. We have this opportunity and we want to take it,” Guardiola said.