Keyamo Reacts To How Tinubu Was Welcomed At The Airport (Video)

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Buhari's Aide Reacts As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Nigeria on Monday.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

The supporters were heard shouting ‘Jagaban’ and saying ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ even as they struggled to get a picture of the President-elect.

Reacting to how Tinubu was received at the airport, Keyamo took to his Twitter account to share a video of the supporters that trooped out to welcome the President-elect.

He wrote: “Incredible show of love!”


Watch the video.

