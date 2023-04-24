How Can You Use 21 Billion Naira For Repair? – Shehu Sani Reacts To National Stadium Renovation

Former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, Shehu Sani, has stated that the proposed N21 billion for the renovation of National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, is not justified on any ground.

Admitting that the stadium is not in its best condition, he, however noted that it does not justify the amount to be spent on the facility.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Monday, the lawmaker argued that the stadium’s floodlight which collapsed as a result of the rain does not necessarily equate to a budget of N21 billion.

He wrote, “I understand that the National Stadium Surulere floodlight collapsed as a result of the ’Rain’.

“But please that proposal of using N21 billion to renovate that Stadium should not be justified because of this.”

Buhari Government Is Trapping The Economy By Awarding Contracts

Meanwhile, Sani has stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has enslaved the country with loans and billions of naira contracts.

The former lawmaker stated this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, Buhari’s government has taken more weight on its shoulders by borrowing more money, increasing salaries, and employing more people in the twilight of its tenure

He described the move as traps in the guise of niceties.

Sani questioned the reason behind employing more people into the Federal Government bureaucracy, increasing salaries, taking out loans, and awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed.

According to him, “The Government that has few weeks to go is borrowing more money, increasing salaries, employing more people into the Federal Government Bureaucracy and awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed; traps in the guise of niceties.”