Buhari’s Government Is Trapping The Country By Awarding Contracts In Billions And Taking Out Loans – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has enslaved the country with loans and billions of naira contracts.

The former lawmaker stated this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, Buhari’s government has taken more weight on its shoulders by borrowing more money, increasing salaries, and employing more people in the twilight of its tenure.

He described the move as traps in the guise of niceties.”

Sani questioned the reason behind employing more people into the Federal Government bureaucracy, increasing salaries, taking out loans, and awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed.

According to him, “The Government that has few weeks to go is borrowing more money, increasing salaries, employing more people into the Federal Government Bureaucracy and awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed; traps in the guise of niceties.”

Sue The Photographer That Removed Your Eyebrows – Sani To Dino Melaye

Meanwhile, Sani, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that this comes after the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council took to Twitter to share his photo.

Melaye reiterated his commitment to liberate the state if elected as governor in the November gubernatorial election.

He captioned the photo: “Liberation”

Reacting to the post, Shehu Sani, faulted the photo editing and urged Melaye to sue the photographer for removing his eyebrows.

He wrote: “Distinguished, Sue That Photographer Who Removed Your Eyebrows”