‘Give Peter Obi His Mandate’ – Popular Nollywood Actress Speaks

Nollywood actress, Toni Tones, has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should be given his ‘stolen mandate’.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi had claimed that he won the 2023 presidential election and vowed to prove it in court.

However, some political gladiators have called on the former governor of Anambra State to drop his petition against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu with claims that it’s dead on arrival.

In a post shared on Twitter, Toni Tones insinuated the country is on a ‘pause mode’ and Peter Obi should be given his mandate so that Nigeria can start working.

She tweeted: “Please give Peter Obi his mandate so Nigeria can start. It’s about time, please”

Peter Obi Speaks On Claims Of Hating Northerners

Meanwhile, Peter Obi on Sunday distanced himself from claims accusing him of hating the Northerners.

Obi while addressing the Muslim community in Anambra State charged them to disregard the report of his dislike for Northerns.

Recall that a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad had accused Obi of disliking the North, adding that the region would never support his presidential ambition.

Obi at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, Anambra State on Sunday, where he went to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with the Muslim ummah residing in the state dispelled the comment of the president’s aide.

The LP Presidential candidate in his statement said he has never discriminated against anyone based on religion or tribe and will never do so.