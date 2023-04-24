Peter Obi Speaks On Claims Of Hating Northerners

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday distanced himself from claims accusing him of hating the Northerners.

Obi while addressing the Muslim community in Anambra State charged them to disregard the report of his dislike for Northerns.

Recall that a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad had accused Obi of disliking the North, adding that the region would never support his presidential ambition.

Obi at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, Anambra State on Sunday, where he went to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with the Muslim ummah residing in the state dispelled the comment of the president’s aide.

The LP Presidential candidate in his statement said he has never discriminated against anyone based on religion or tribe and will never do so.

Obi said, “I am a Nigerian who believes in Nigeria. My ADC when I was Governor, Idris, is a Northerner from Kano State, and he is a good man. I have never discriminated against anyone based on religion or tribe, and I will never do that.

“I want the whole nation to hold me accountable on this. I will never discriminate against anybody. I will continue to support you, especially in areas of education, health and your worship.

“Please disregard anyone who tells you that I do not like the Northerners. I love every Nigerian.”