‘You Have Dehumanised Nigerians’ – Sowore Slams Buhari Over Apology

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for apologizing to Nigerians that feel hurt by his actions or policies to forgive him.

Naija News reported that President Buhari, on Friday, asked Nigerians that felt terribly hurt by his actions to forgive him, because “we are all humans.”

Buhari stated this during the Sallah homage by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari also described himself as a lucky man to have led Nigeria in various capacities as a governor, minister, head of state, and crowning it as President.

But reacting to Buhari’s speech in a post via his Twitter account 0n Friday, Sowore said Buhari did not only hurt Nigeria but dehumanized its citizens, with the plans and policies of his administration.

The presidential candidate said Buhari denied Nigerians decent life and also denied children, women, men, and young people an opportunity to live and thrive.

He added that Buhari destroyed businesses, took innocent lives, destroyed the education sector, and deprived the sick and infirm of an opportunity to be nursed to health.

Sowore, however, said the souls, lives, and opportunities the President ruined and crushed will continue to hunt and haunt him till the end of time.

He wrote, “President @mbuhari you just didn’t hurt Nigeria, you dehumanised its citizens, you denied Nigerians of a decent life, you denied children, women, men -old and young- an opportunity to live and thrive.

“You destroyed businesses, you took innocent lives, you destroyed the educational sector, you deprived the sick and infirm an opportunity to be nursed to health. You unjustly detained and imprisoned many. You encouraged violence where you couldn’t carry it out yourself. You created division through religious bigotry and ethnicity.

“Yourself, your family members, cronies, and members of your cabal perpetrated untold corruption. You borrowed Nigeria back to the Stone Age!

“Your tenure and the souls you ruined, lives you wasted, and opportunities you crushed will continue to hunt and haunt you till the end of time!”