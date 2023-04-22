Why Would You Throw Over 70 Year-Old Woman Out Of Window? – Seun Kuti Blasts Obasanjo

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has said his grandmother, Fumilayo Ransome Kuti, was thrown out of the window during the invasion of Kalakuta by over 1000 soldiers.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during a recent interview, asserting that former Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, while serving as Nigeria’s military ruler between 1975 and 1979, was a stooge of the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, and a loyalist of then-US president, Jimmy Carter.

Seun said the invasion of his late father, Fela’s Kalakuta abode on February 18, 1977, by Nigerian soldiers was influenced by the United States, and the attack was targeted at his grandmother.

According to him, his grandmother was attacked due to her socialist stance during the cold war, adding she never recovered from the injuries sustained from the attack.

He said, “I believe also like because 1977 this was in the height of the cold war. And she was Africa’s only surviving leading socialist at that time with any kind of real political power and clout.

“So, I think the attack was really 30 percent on Fela and 70 percent on her because Olusegun Obasanjo was really a CIA stooge. He was really a Jimmy Carter’s boy.

“I think that woman [Fumilayo Ransome Kuti] was really the target because why would you throw a seventy-something-year-old woman?

“How could she be resisting that you need to throw a seventy-something-year-old woman out of the window if you have not been told by some superiors that you have to do that?”.