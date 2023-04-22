What INEC Should Do About Controversial Commissioners – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recommend any erring Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to President Muhammadu Buhari for sanction.

Naija News reports that the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, stated this while reacting to the suspension of the Adamawa State REC, Hudu, Yunusa-Ari.

Recall that Yunusa-Ari last Sunday unilaterally announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Adamawa election, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, as the winner, when collation had not been concluded.

In a swift response, INEC National headquarters annulled Ari’s declaration and later declared Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

The embattled REC was later suspended from the commission and wrote to President Muhamamdu Buhari for further action.

In a chat with Vanguard, Ifoh said for as long as the president has the responsibility of appointing Resident Electoral Commissioners, the best the INEC can do is to recommend sanctions for erring RECs.

He said, “Since the President, based on an Act of the National Assembly, remains the appointing and confirming authority for RECs, the best INEC can do with respect to serious disciplinary action is to make recommendations.”