Rodents Have Invaded Our Party, We’re Not Interested In Any Settlement – Labour Party Fires Apapa’s Faction

The Labour Party (LP) has described the Lamidi Apapa-led faction as rodents who have invaded the political party.

Recall that Justice Hamza Muazu had, on April 5th, restrained the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara from acting as national officers of the party.

Following the court ruling, Apapa, the party’s Deputy Chairman South, took over as Acting Chairman of the party.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked CV/2930/2023 told the court that Abure, Ibrahim, Ojukwu, and Opara forged several documents of the FCT high court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last elections.

The suit was filed by Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, John Elomah, and Ayobami Arabambi.

The court has fixed May 12 for ruling on the application.

In response to media reports that the parties to the case are considering an out-of-court settlement, the acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Abure and other national officers of the party are not interested in Apapa’s fancied out-of-court settlement.

According to him, the proposal for an out-of-court settlement was in the imagination of the Apapa group.

Ifoh accused Apapa of disinformation, lies, and propaganda, adding that the “camp went to town with a statement suggesting that the court upheld a restraining order against Abure and some other executive members of the party. It also said that an out-of-court settlement arrangement has been agreed upon.

“But we are certainly not interested in their back-hand approach to peace. We would rather prefer to see the end of the matter in court because all their claims can neither be proved nor substantiated. We are comforted by the fact that truth will always prevail at last.”

He said the Apapa group is filled with “mercantile personalities and a bunch of hustlers who are very well compromised and working and will do anything for their paymasters.”

The LP spokesman alleged that the group, through their recent activities, show “they are hirelings compromised by our political opponents to put spanners in the work of progress going on in the party.

“We have continued to warn our members and Nigerians that rodents have invaded our party and that we must ensure that they do not carry out their nefarious assignments.”