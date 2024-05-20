NLC Unaware Of Planned Labour Party Merger Talks – Joe Ajaero Reveals

In the midst of swirling speculations regarding the potential merger of the Labour Party (LP) with other political factions, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has clarified that the Congress is not involved in or aware of any such discussions.

Naija News reports that recent political manoeuvres have fueled rumours about a possible merger between the Labour Party, originally founded by organized labour, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These speculations gained momentum following meetings between Peter Obi, the LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, and PDP figures, including Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the same election.

High-profile engagements also included former Senate President Bukola Saraki and ex-Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Peter Obi, who shared the 2019 PDP ticket with Atiku but later left due to internal conflicts, contested the 2023 elections under the LP banner.

Reflecting on his recent interactions with Obi, Atiku hinted at potential alliances for the 2027 elections, suggesting he would support Obi if the PDP decides to field a candidate from the Southeast.

Despite these developments, Joe Ajaero told Punch Newspaper that the NLC, a pivotal force behind the LP, remains uninformed about any ongoing merger talks.

“We are not aware of such talks,” Ajaero confirmed, addressing concerns about the future of the Labour Party amidst these political discussions.