President-Elect’s Whereabout: Kalu Speaks On Tinubu Being On Sick Bed

The Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday, doused the speculation that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is on a sick bed.

Kalu debunked the claims while speaking during the celebration of Mass to mark his 63rd birthday in Abuja.

The event was presided over by the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama.

He called on the church to work with the government for the entrenchment of peace and development in the country.

The lawmaker further stated, “Our President-elect is not sick. It is not true that he’s sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself.”

Kalu, who recalls a discussion between him and some lawmakers in the Senate regarding Tinubu’s health, said, “One of my colleagues said yesterday he heard that the President-elect, Tinubu, was in the hospital. I told him the incoming president was not in the hospital; it is not true that he is in the hospital. We argued. He is a senior member of the Senate and my former colleague as governor, but of another party. He disagreed with me at my house yesterday. I told him the President-elect was okay.”

In the past few weeks, questions have been raised on the whereabouts of Tinubu who was last seen in public space before his trip to France during the governorship election.