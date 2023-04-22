LP Tsunami: Why Senate Minority Leader Lost – FCT Minister Reveals, Asks Him To Join APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, has urged the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Aduda, a five-term lawmaker, lost his re-election bid to the Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe.

Speaking during Friday’s Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Bello said Aduda lost his re-election bid to the “tsunami of the Labour Party” at the February 25, 2023, national assembly election.

He said: “As a result of the tsunami of the Labour Party of the past few weeks, which made Aduda to lose his seat of the past 12 years, I do hope that he considers aligning with the APC.”

The FCT minister said having lost his seat through overwhelming support for the Labour Party and failing to get the Abuja Mayoral bill signed into law, the Senate Minority leader should dump the PDP for the APC.

“I want to say that Senator Aduda has been a bridge builder even though he is from the other party, but he had been extremely supportive to the FCT administration under the guidance of the Senate president.

“The only regret I have as a minister is the fact that I have not been able to convince Senator Aduda to leave that party to join us in the APC.

“But as a result of the tsunami of the Labour Party of the past few weeks which made Aduda to lose his seat of the past 12 years, I do hope that he might consider aligning with the APC,” Bello said.

Addressing President Buhari, Bello urged him to appoint the Senator as the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine.

He said, “Your Excellency, I wish to suggest that since he (Aduda) was not able to get the Mayoral position for the FCT to pass the National Assembly, and since he has not been able to get the position of the FCT minister as an indigene, I want to suggest that within the remaining few weeks, you might consider appointing him as the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine because he is a bridge builder.

“And I do hope that he will be able to build a bridge between Russia and Ukraine.”

Responding, Aduda said he would “think about” Bello’s invitation to join the APC.

“The Honourable minister of the FCT has given me options to either go to Ukraine or live in Abuja or follow the mainstream (APC). I’m looking at it, and I’m thinking about it,” he said.