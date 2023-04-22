Igbo Group Rejects Iwuanyanwu As New Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

The new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has been rejected by an Igbo socio-political group identified as Njiko Igbo Forum.

Naija News reports that Njiko Igbo Forum, which has been an affiliate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide since 1999, has openly rejected the choice of the group’s new leader.

The forum, in a statement signed by its president, Okechukwu Obioha, said instead of Iwuanyanwu, their choice for the position is Joe Nworgu.

According to the group, Nworguhas the required experience as the group’s former deputy secretary-general.

The statement reads, “Njiko Igbo Forum, rejects Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. As the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is demised and Imo State is unarguably the state to still retain the president-general, we strongly recommend Joe Nworgu PhD (Cambridge) who was one of the contestants for that position

“We so do recommend Joe Nworgu PhD (Cambridge) as suitably qualified to take up the mantle of the leadership, having served dutifully as secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and previously for several years been the deputy secretary-general.

“If Chief Dr Iwuanyanwu wants to be called the president-general, he is on his own and will not be recognised by us and l am sure by other affiliate organisations of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

It would be recalled that a delegation of the Imo Elders Council, led by the chairman, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, had presented Iwuanyanwu to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Iwuanyanwu’s nomination follows the demise of the former leader of the group, George Obiozor, who passed away on January 9, 2023.