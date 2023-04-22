DJ Cuppy Speaks On Being Pregnant For Ryan Taylor

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter cum female disc jockey, Florence Otedeloa, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has responded to speculations of being pregnant for her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Naija News reports that some netizens stormed Cuppy’s Instagram page, questioning if she is expecting a baby, after she shared a video showing her protruding belly.

While some fans and followers dropped congratulatory messages in her comment section, a fan queried if she is pregnant.

The fan asked: “Are you pregnant Cuppy.”

Cuppy responded: “No I just have a BELLLLLLLLY

DJ Cuppy Begs To Become Asake’s Backup Singer

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy, has revealed her intention to become one of the backup singers to Nigerian musician, Asake.

Naija News reports that the ‘Jelato’ crooner who has an album and many singles to her credit made a plea via an Instagram post.

DJ Cuppy solicited help from the public to enable her to accomplish the desire to become a backup singer to the YBNL artist.

She wrote, “Plix can someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for @asakemusic ?”