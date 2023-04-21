Senate Presidency: Constitution Does Not Support Zoning – Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has stated that the constitution does not support zoning in the legislature.

He argued that any individual irrespective of the region can assume leadership position in the National Assembly.

Yari said this while fielding questions from newsmen at his Talata-Mafara country home, adding that the legislature is an arm of government on its own.

According to him, the National Assembly have a way of selecting its leaders irrespective of tribe and religion.

He said, “The constitution allows anyone to seek any position, irrespective of tribe or religion, since one has the support of his colleagues.”

Speaking further, Yari noted that the election is not a do-or-die affair and he would willingly accept defeat if he loses the election.

“So, I may be the next Senate president by the special grace of God if the Almighty Allah permits me to be,” he said.

The former governor advised his teeming supporters to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities as prescribed by Islam.

“We are not fighting a political war with our opponents but we just want to show that we are politically mature to handle political issues in the State.

“Remain calm and be watching the political movement in the State because the end result will expose every political misbehaviour in the State,” he added.