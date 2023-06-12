Senate Presidency: Akpabio’s Camp Makes Last Move Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, various camps vying for principal positions in the Assembly are making their final moves towards securing majority support from their colleagues.

Naija News gathered that the camp of the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is not left out of the final preparations for tomorrow.

It was gathered that the Leadership Council of The Initiatives (an agenda-setting college of Former and Serving NASS members) and a Coalition of South-South Community for United Nigeria for Justice and Equity, who belong to the camp of Akpabio, have made a final call on senators-elect to vote for Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate and Jibrin Barau as Deputy President of the Senate.

The Dean of the Faculty, Eseme Eyibo, while briefing the press on Monday in Abuja, said Akpabio’s emergence would go a long way to aid President Bola Tinubu and the party to deliver on its campaign promises.

He pointed out that the leadership of Akpabio will initiate many reforms that will change the fortunes of the country around.

Eyibo advanced that “What is going on in the National Assembly is very democratic. It has given credence to the fact that the current administration is operating on the platform of democracy.

“When the president called the senators-elect and members of the house of representatives-elect it was to simply appeal to all of them and they saw reason with him.

“Out of all the people aspiring will not be able to stand side-by-side with Akpabio.

“I have already mentioned the electricity act. Such a reform, it will lead to setting up the legal framework about its implementation. States won’t just apply to generate electricity, there has to be a standard process to which that is done because there will be FDI in that aspect.

“There will also be a need to look at the issue of ease of doing business and Nigeria enterprise promotion.”