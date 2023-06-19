Video: How I Got The N200 Million I Gave Wike – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has opened up on the source of the 200 million naira he gave the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike in 2014/2015.

According to Akpabio, the funds were a product of his savings.

Naija News recalls that Wike, while speaking at his family Thanksgiving held in Rivers state on Sunday, June 18, revealed that Akpabio in a bid to support his gubernatorial candidacy had given him some money.

He explained that Akpabio who was the governor of Akwa Ibom state at the time, stood against all odds to ensure that he emerged as the governor of Rivers State.

“When I was running in 2014 and 2015, he came out and supported me. He gave me N200 million for that election. Don’t look back. EFCC cannot touch you,’’ Wike said.

Speaking at the reception of the thanksgiving service, Akpabio clarified that the money was not from the coffers of the Akwa Ibom state government but from his savings.

“The money I gave to Wike in 2014 when he was running for Governor was from my savings in the telecoms industry where I was a managing director, It was not from the government of Akwa Ibom State,” he said

Watch the video below