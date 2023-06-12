Senate Presidency: Fear Grips Yari’s Camp Over Rumours Of His Impending Arrest

Speculations are that one of the aspirants for the seat of the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari, may be arrested before tomorrow when the election of Presiding Officers of the 10th National Assembly is held.

Naija News understands that there are rumours being circulated that he might be arrested by security agents and taken away from Abuja before Tuesday morning.

These reports are emerging a few hours before the inauguration of the 10th Assembly when the leadership would be determined.

According to the Daily Sun, Yari’s camp has alleged that pressure will be mounted on security agents to do everything possible to prevent Yari and many of his key supporters from accessing the National Assembly on Tuesday.

This platform recalls that Yari, who has refused to step down for the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, is reported to have over 60 % of support from his colleagues.

Recall that last Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja extended the order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Department of State Services (DSS) from detaining Yari.

Justice Donatus Okorowo-led Federal High Court in Abuja had barred the EFCC, ICPC and DSS from detaining Yari until June 27, 2023, when they should appear to show cause.

The court’s order followed an oral application by Yari’s counsel, Michael Aondoaka, a plea for an adjournment moved by the lawyer to the EFCC, Gloria Ogbason, and her counterpart representing the ICPC, Kemi Odogun, to enable them to file their responses to Yari’s motion was made.