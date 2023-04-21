Kanayo O. Kanayo Reacts As Hypeman Publicly Calls Him Ritualist (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared his response to a hypeman who publicly called him a ritualist.

Naija News reports that the thespian is popularly known for his stereotyped role in movies bordering on money rituals and this has led to the trend of Kanayo been referred to as a ritualist.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared a video of his encounter with a hypeman who sang his praises when he was with his friends.

In the video, Kanayo could be seen seated in an open arena alongside his friends while the boy entertained them with his hyping skills.

The young boy boldly called the actor a ritualist and advised people never to stay outside till 2 am to avoid being beheaded by men like Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Responding to the boy, the actor said, “He don talk finish, don’t worry, he go meet us for 1 am.”

He also applauded the talented boy for his skills, as he captioned the video, “Talents everywhere. Kudos. Keep Horning your skill. You will be celebrated.”

INEC Sold Election To Highest Bidder

Meanwhile, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has alleged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sold the presidential election to the highest bidder and its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, should be held responsible for the purported malpractice that marred the electoral process.

Naija News reports that during the collation of the presidential results in Abuja, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) alleged electoral fraud over discrepancies in the figures announced.

After collation, INEC announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner.

Reacting, Kanayo O. Kanayo urged Nigerians to question the INEC Chairman on his failure to transmit results from the polling booth and the reason for compromising his earlier decision.

According to him, INEC deceived many Nigerians and sold the election to the highest bidder and those who lost should approach the court.

Taking a swipe at Nigerian professors, the veteran actor said they have lost his respect because they connived in messing with the country.