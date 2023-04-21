Fire Razes Popular Market In Kwara, Properties Worth Millions Destroyed

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident in the popular Oja-Tuntun/Baboko market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Naija News understands that the fire which broke out on Thursday evening at about 07:22 pm affected six out of 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, said the fire incident was caused by carelessness on the part of one of the shop owners.

He said while six shops were raised down, the Kwara State Fire Service saved properties worth an estimated value of N2.6 billion.

The leading officer of the crew, who was at the scene, said they arrived “promptly” and were able to “limit the damage” caused by the ravaging fire.

Meanwhile, Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has felicitated with Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Falade, in the congratulatory message, advised people to be safety conscious during the celebration, “especially with their cooking materials while preparing their food.”