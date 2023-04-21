‘Copy Copy No Go Kill You’ – Speed Darlington Blasts Davido Over ‘Meet And Greet’

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has claimed that Afrobeat star, Davido is a copycat.

Speaking via a post on his Instagram page, Darlington shared a flyer of Davido’s ‘Puma Meet and Greet’ which took place today

He described the ‘Available’ crooner as one without talent, wondering how he is able to push his career.

Captioning the post, he wrote: ”I don’t know how you manage to maintain a career. Your lack of talent amazes me yet you have a career.”

In the audio shared online, Darlington could be heard shouting ‘copy copy no go kill you.’

Although Speed Darlington didn’t state how Davido copied him but it can be recalled that a few weeks back, the controversial entertainer also held a ‘Meet and Greet’ session in Lagos.

Listen to the audio below.

Davido Shares Cryptic Message Amidst New Baby Saga

Meanwhile, Davido has shared a cryptic message following reports that he’s expecting another child with his Atlanta-based baby mama.

This comes shortly after Instagram blogger, Gistlover alleged that the singer had impregnated one of his baby mamas.

According to the controversial blogger, the singer who recently released his fourth album, ‘Timeless’ is expecting a child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta.

The blogger wrote: “Hello tueh tueh, GLB nation fight don shele ooo. Na the matter we dey try settle now but we never still see am settle ooo. So a certain famous musician with a very huge fan base and just got married us expecting a second baby with one of her baby mamas in Atlanta here, the mater was so messy as the musician papa sef dey para for am say why hum loose guard like that. Wife sef don para, she angrily moved out of the house but she is back now after plenty of pleas from both families but wife and husband never settle ooo. She just moved in back. The husband sef don dedicate a song to the incident, and this baby mama intentionally did it oo. She say she no go abort. Dear decoders, over to you ooo”.

The story has generated a lot of stir on social media with many wishing it to be untrue, however, Davido who is seeming unbothered shared a cryptic post using one of his songs.

He wrote, “Over them all.”