APC Not In Trouble – Senate President Reveals When Leadership Of 10th NASS Will Emerge

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said there is no trouble within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as presumed.

Naija News reports that Lawan told State House Correspondents in Abuja on Friday at the Sallah homage by FCT residents to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa that if there is any trouble whatsoever in the party, chieftains won’t make it to the Sallah celebration at the Villa.

According to him party chieftains who have travelled for either Umrrah or one reason or the other will be back in the country, including our president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the decision for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly would hold.

The Senate President submitted that “The party is not in trouble. This is today’s Sallah, and by the grace of God, and most of those people who have travelled for either Umrrah or one reason or the other will be back in the country, including our president-elect, and I’m sure that our leaders will come together and decide how the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will emerge.

“I’m very confident that the APC members and senators-elect will respect whatever our party and our leaders will eventually come up with. We are praying that we are able to deal with it as decisively as possible, and then keep ourselves united and work together with other parties. We have been able to work together with other parties in the Ninth Assembly in a very bipartisan way, smoothly and seamlessly. And I believe that we can repeat that. And it is very, very essential that we have a very united National Assembly. And I’m very confident that we will do that.”

While boasting about the achievements of the APC-led Buhari administration, Lawan remarked that infrastructure was one of the major achievements of this government.

Reeling out some of the Infrastructural achievements, he stated that “You tell me, is there any part of Nigeria that today does not have one infrastructural development or the other? The South-East has the Second Niger Bridge. The Second Niger bridge was something that defied all the previous administrations, right from 1999, when President Obasanjo held sway.

“Then late Yar’Adua of blessed memory, then Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. All the PDP administrations came. They went there, they said they broke ground, or [did] groundbreaking, but that was where it stopped. Nothing else happened until the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came. Like a joke, people thought it was going to be the same thing. But we have proven everybody wrong.”

He however noted that the administration has no regrets whatsoever saying “No, no, no, you can’t say regrets. We can only say there are things that we have not been able to satisfactorily deal with. And this is natural, because, one, we don’t have sufficient funds.

“Two, as human beings, there are areas that, naturally, whatever you do, you may not get it right. But it’s for us to identify those areas, go back and rework them. And this administration, as it winds up a new one, an APC administration is coming in to take over and by the grace of God, it will have a national assembly that is also APC. So, we will continue to work on those areas that we need to improve. So, I am not going to talk about what areas because the time we have here is very limited.”