Why I Beat My Wife To Stupor – Husband

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an artisan, identified as Michael Agosu, over domestic violence.

Naija News learnt that the father of four was arrested on Thursday and he admitted to beating his wife, Kafiat Salami, to a stupor at their residence in the Escoba area in Ogjijo, Ogun State, for allegedly denying him sex and demanding money.

He said, “My wife is always demanding money. She does not allow me to touch her. At night she puts on trousers to prevent us from having sex. Anytime she allows me to have her, immediately she wears trouser after one round.”

Calling on the government to come to her rescue, Kafiat Salami expressed displeasure over the incessant abuse.

The victim said they have been married for 14 years and she has been suffering domestic violence over the years even while she was pregnant with their first child.

She said, “I am not happy with the domestic violence. Government should, please, come to my aid before he kills me.

“Even while I was pregnant with our first child, he beats me up. Today’s incident happened around 11a.m.

“I was washing clothes when my husband came back, and he said he will beat me to death. Before I knew what was happening he used wood and iron to hit me in my eye.

“Even when I was bleeding, he kept hitting me.

“We have been together for over 14 years and have four children. This is how he has been beating me for years.

“It is only my grandmother that was aware of the marriage. My parents were not. It was after I gave birth to my first child I went to see my father; that was before he passed on.

“My husband is from Cotonou. He works as a carpenter and works in the Mushin area of Lagos.”