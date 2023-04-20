Shehu Sani Recommends Buhari’s Aide For A Job On Twitter

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has taken a jab at Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, while replying to a Twitter user job posting, had recommended Ogunlesi as social media aide.

Ndi Kato, a political analyst, had posted about needing a social media handler for her boutique and Sani mentioned that Tolu Ogunlesi would be available for the job by June.

She wrote, “I need someone to handle social media for my boutique. You should be able to take good videos and pictures and post regularly.”

Replying Kato’s request, Sani wrote, “@toluogunlesi my Brother can do it by June.”

Ogunlesi is the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital & New Media.

Yakubu Should Not Be Blamed For The Adamawa Incident

Meanwhile, Sani has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu should not be blamed for the incident that occured during the Adamawa State gubernatorial polls.

Speaking via a Facebook post, the former lawmaker argued that the electoral body chairman should not be blamed as the REC was responsible for shamelessly violating the law.

He wrote, “It’s unfair to blame Professor Mahmud Yakubu for the unfortunate event that happened in Adamawa State.

“The REC shamelessly violated the law and prompt action was taken by the National Headquarters of INEC.”

He noted that “Prof Mahmud has done a commendable job by rescuing the situation and by extension rescuing our electoral system from Brigandage.

“The next step is to demand the prosecution of the REC and other culprits involved. Let’s be fair and objective.”