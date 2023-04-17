Binani: Yakubu Has Done A Commendable Job – Shehu Sani Speaks On Adamawa Polls

A former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu should not be blamed for the incident that occured during the Adamawa State gubernatorial polls.

Naija News recalls that Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state after announcing results of 10 of the 69 polling units.

However, the electoral body later declared that announcement as null and void and subsequently suspended Ari for his illegal declaration.

Reacting to the situation via a Facebook post on Monday, the former lawmaker argued that the electoral body chairman should not be blamed as the REC was responsible for shamelessly violating the law.

He wrote, “It’s unfair to blame Professor Mahmud Yakubu for the unfortunate event that happened in Adamawa State.

“The REC shamelessly violated the law and prompt action was taken by the National Headquarters of INEC.”

He noted that “Prof Mahmud has done a commendable job by rescuing the situation and by extension rescuing our electoral system from Brigandage.

“The next step is to demand the prosecution of the REC and other culprits involved. Let’s be fair and objective.”