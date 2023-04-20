NNPP Council Knocks Tinubu Over Statement About Adamawa Polls

The Presidential Campaign Council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)has knocked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu over his statement concerning the just concluded governorship polls in Adama State.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu in a personally signed statement had congratulated winners of the governorship polls in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

The president-elect called on police to investigate the controversy surrounding the Adamawa State governorship re-run,

Tinubu said “I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place.

‘’These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

“The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday.

‘’It was further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

“However, I note the matter of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election, given the attendant controversy.

‘’In every democratic contest, there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

“With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.”

However, the Spokesman for the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson has faulted Tinubu for calling for an investigation of the polls.

He submitted that the president-elect’s position was not appropriate enough considering the action of the Adamawa State REC.

The NNPP chieftain said Tinubu should have condemned the incident before charging police authorities to launch a full investigation.

Instead, he was quiet about the drama that trailed the conduct of the polls and just called for a straightforward investigation.

Johnson told The Punch “The Adamawa REC should be in detention by now. What he did is not an ordinary thing. If justice is not done or seen to be done, by now we should have seen follow-up action over the matter. But we keep watching to see what will happen. Some people say the REC himself might have a lot to say regarding other things as well. Who also knows whether this is soft-landing we are already seeing? But what he did was terrible.”