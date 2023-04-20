10th NASS: Why APC Risk ‘Rascally Leadership’ – Salihu Lukman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), Mallam Salihu Lukman, has called on the ruling party to take a decision on zoning leadership positions in the National Assembly.

In an open letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, calling for an urgent meeting of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee, Lukman warned that delaying to decide the zone to pick the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and other principal officers could give way to ‘rascally leadership’ in the 10th National Assembly.

He said, “With about six weeks to the inauguration of a new government, there is no indication that any proposal is being developed. In fact, no indication that a NEC meeting is being contemplated before May 29, 2023.

“Because this is not happening, some of our elected representatives have proceeded to declare aspirations and are going about campaigning in an unethical manner with the highest level of impunity and disregard for the party.

“At the rate we are going, it is almost a case that, as a party, we are abdicating our responsibility and we are setting a stage for the emergence of a rascally leadership in the two chambers of the 10th National Assembly, which can hold the Asiwaju Tinubu government hostage.

“As someone who was part of the advocacy for the merger of our old legacy parties, it is very worrisome that we are working to undo all that we have achieved in Nigerian politics.

“As a reminder, we are a party that was inspired by President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu to make every sacrifice to lead the process of changing Nigerian politics. Sadly, we are today surrounded by many party leaders who worked against the party during the 2023 elections.

“Some of them are among those aspiring for the leadership of the two chambers of the 10th National Assembly. Yet, the party is not taking any step to take disciplinary action against these recalcitrant party leaders.”