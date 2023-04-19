‘You Can’t Compare Me With Someone Who Has Never Contested Election’ – Dino Melaye Mocks Ododo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has said his fellow contender from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, lacks the leadership experience to rule the state.

Naija News reports that the former Kogi West Senator made this known on Tuesday during Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

Melaye said the PDP will always present a better candidate than the APC, stressing that Ododo has never contested an election in his life, not even a class monitor.

He further questioned Ododo’s pedigree and experience adding it would be wrong to compare him with the APC candidate.

Melaye said: “PDP is as old as the Fourth Republic in this country, parties like APC are operating for less than a decade, so the PDP will always present a better candidate.

“For example, [the] APC candidate is a civil servant who just left office about one month ago as the Auditor General of the local government.

“What’s his pedigree? What’s his experience? He’s never contested any election in his life not even being a class monitor.

“You can’t compare him with me; I have been a presidential aide, a member of the House of Representatives, [and] won election into the Senate twice. I have the political and intellectual experience to govern.”