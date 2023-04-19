‘Tinubu’s Purported Guinea Passport Was Leaked To Divert Attention Of Whereabouts’ – Reno Omokri Alleges

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has alleged that the issue of President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s Guinean citizenship is a deliberate attempt to divert attention over his whereabouts.

Naija News reports that the social-political activist made the claims on Facebook as he raised concern over the whereabouts of the former governor of Lagos State.

Recall that a statement issued by Tinubu’s media office, Tunde Rahman in March, said Tinubu traveled to France where he would plan his transition programme.

However, his long absence from the country has generated questions about his whereabouts from the opposition parties.

Speaking on the development, Reno, lamented that Tinubu has not made any public appearance in the last one month and Nigerians should not be distracted by the issue of the Guinea passport.

Reno noted that anyone who has evidence of dual citizenship should take the issue to court and Nigerians should focus on Tinubu’s whereabouts.

He added that Tinubu’s camp might have deliberately leaked the passport to distract Nigerians on his whereabouts.

He wrote, “Where is Tinubu? He has not been seen in public for a month. That is the question we should be asking.

“Let us not be distracted by passports. If anyone has such evidence, take it to court not to social media. What social media should focus on now is Tinubu’s whereabouts!

“I actually suspect that the passport was deliberately leaked by Tinubu’s people to divert attention from any questions about his whereabouts.

“It is a red herring. They know it won’t stand in court. But it has achieved the purpose it was meant to serve. Distraction! So again, I ask, where is Tinubu?”