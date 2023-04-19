Police Rescue Eight Kidnapped Victims In Benue Community

Police operatives in Benue State have rescued all eight kidnapped victims from bandits in the Owukpa community in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reported earlier that some unknown gunmen stormed the community and abducted at least eight persons.

The community’s National Chairman, Igoche Anthony, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday morning, noting that the attack happened on Sunday evening along the Atamka-Ugbugbu road while the victims were returning from a village market.

However, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, has confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen that the victims have regained their freedom.

“An incident was reported at Orokam Police Division. Investigation reveals that some hoodlums have grouped themselves and went to a farm area to kidnap people who were on their way to the farm.

“Police teams in collaboration with vigilant groups in the community have been mobilized to the forest for rescue,” Anene said in a terse statement after the abduction.

Barely three days after the incident, he confirmed that the right victims have been rescued.