NFF Vows Not To Beg Footballers To Play For Nigeria

The board of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has resolved that it would no longer tolerate any disrespect from any player donning the national shirt and won’t beg players to represent the country.

The NFF reached this resolution after the executive meeting held on Monday following recent poor results by the Super Eagles and the under-23 men’s team.

Recall that Salisu Yusuf’s Under-23 team failed to advance to this year’s Under-23 AFCON after losing 2-0 to Guinea in the second leg of their last qualifying match in Rabat, Morocco, after playing a goalless draw in the first leg in Abuja.

Due to the team’s defeat, they will also not compete in the 2024 Olympic men’s football competition in Paris, France.

In addition, after dropping 14 points, the Super Eagles, who were ranked 35th in the world in the December rankings, are now placed 40th.

The drop was primarily caused by their awful performance against Guinea-Bissau in the month under review in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau defeated Nigeria in the first leg of the tie in Abuja. While in the second leg, which was played in Bissau, the Super Eagles won 1-0.

Unhappy with these results, the NFF board, which is led by Ibrahim Gusau, decided to impose severe punishments to ensure that the national squad is once again in good order.

A statement from the NFF read, “The board expressed distaste with recent results of the Super Eagles and the U-23 Boys, and fully endorsed the NFF President’s stated position that the federation will never beg any player to wear the nation’s colours.

“Whoever is not motivated for one reason or the other to represent Nigeria should always be bold enough to state this at the point of invitation. Any perceived lackadaisical attitude by any player wearing Nigeria’s colours at the international level will no longer be treated with kid gloves.”

On the other hand, the Super Falcons’ winning mentality in recent has thrilled the NFF board. The women’s side triumphed in their most recent three international friendlies.

At the 2023 Women’s Revelations Cup in February, the team, which has won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations nine times, defeated Costa Rica 1-0.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, the Super Falcons also triumphed over Haiti 2-1 and New Zealand 3-0 in friendlies.