FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Dropped By Five Places Globally
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now ranked 40th in the world and 6th in Africa, according to the FIFA ranking released on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Based on the recent FIFA ranking, the Super Eagles of Nigeria who didn’t qualify for the last 2022 FIFA World Cup and struggled to score just a goal in two-legged AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau in March, dropped by 5 places in the global rankings.
In the FIFA ranking released in December 2022, Nigeria was ranked 35th globally. However, they fell to the 40th spot after losing 14 points due to a poor run of games.
Naija News recalls that the Super Eagles have suffered four defeats in their last five games. During the March international break, they played two AFCON qualifiers against lowly-rated Guinea-Bissau. They lost the first leg 1-0 in Abuja and won the second leg 1-0 in Bissau.
The outcome of the games is believed to be the major reason the three-time African champions dropped in the ranking.
While Nigeria dropped to the 6th spot, Morocco that defeated Brazil in an international friendly in March and had a very good 2022 FIFA World Cup are occupying the first spot in Africa and the 11th spot in the World.
Senegal are second in Africa and 18th in the world. While Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt are occupying third, fourth, and fifth in Africa, and 28th, 34th, and 35th in the world.
Below is the list of the top 50 highest-ranked football teams in the world according to FIFA as of April 6, 2023:
1. Argentina
2. France
3. Brazil
4. Belgium
5. England
6. Netherlands
7. Croatia
8. Italy
9. Portugal
10. Spain
11. Morocco
12. Switzerland
13. USA
14. Germany
15. Mexico
16. Uruguay
17. Colombia
18. Senegal
19. Denmark
20. Japan
21. Peru
22. Sweden
23. Poland
24. Iran
25. Serbia
26. Wales
27. Korea Republic
28. Tunisia
29. Australia
30. Ukraine
31. Chile
32. Austria
33. Hungary
34. Algeria
35. Egypt
36. Scotland
37. Russia
38. Czechia
39. Costa Rica
40. Nigeria
41. Ecuador
42. Cameroon
43. Türkiye
44. Norway
45. Côte d’Ivoire
46. Romania
47. Canada
48. Paraguay
49. Republic of Ireland
50. Burkina Faso