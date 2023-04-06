FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Dropped By Five Places Globally

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now ranked 40th in the world and 6th in Africa, according to the FIFA ranking released on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Based on the recent FIFA ranking, the Super Eagles of Nigeria who didn’t qualify for the last 2022 FIFA World Cup and struggled to score just a goal in two-legged AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau in March, dropped by 5 places in the global rankings.

In the FIFA ranking released in December 2022, Nigeria was ranked 35th globally. However, they fell to the 40th spot after losing 14 points due to a poor run of games.

Naija News recalls that the Super Eagles have suffered four defeats in their last five games. During the March international break, they played two AFCON qualifiers against lowly-rated Guinea-Bissau. They lost the first leg 1-0 in Abuja and won the second leg 1-0 in Bissau.

The outcome of the games is believed to be the major reason the three-time African champions dropped in the ranking.

While Nigeria dropped to the 6th spot, Morocco that defeated Brazil in an international friendly in March and had a very good 2022 FIFA World Cup are occupying the first spot in Africa and the 11th spot in the World.

Senegal are second in Africa and 18th in the world. While Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt are occupying third, fourth, and fifth in Africa, and 28th, 34th, and 35th in the world.

Below is the list of the top 50 highest-ranked football teams in the world according to FIFA as of April 6, 2023:

1. Argentina

2. France

3. Brazil

4. Belgium

5. England

6. Netherlands

7. Croatia

8. Italy

9. Portugal

10. Spain

11. Morocco

12. Switzerland

13. USA

14. Germany

15. Mexico

16. Uruguay

17. Colombia

18. Senegal

19. Denmark

20. Japan

21. Peru

22. Sweden

23. Poland

24. Iran

25. Serbia

26. Wales

27. Korea Republic

28. Tunisia

29. Australia

30. Ukraine

31. Chile

32. Austria

33. Hungary

34. Algeria

35. Egypt

36. Scotland

37. Russia

38. Czechia

39. Costa Rica

40. Nigeria

41. Ecuador

42. Cameroon

43. Türkiye

44. Norway

45. Côte d’Ivoire

46. Romania

47. Canada

48. Paraguay

49. Republic of Ireland

50. Burkina Faso