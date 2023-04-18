What Fintiri Said About His Victory In Adamawa Guber Election

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has welcomed his re-election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fintiri also appreciated the people of Adamawa State for voting for him for a second time and for their willingness to support the good works he started in the state.

Naija News reports that Fintiri stated this on Tuesday during his acceptance speech at the Government House in Yola, the state capital.

He said: “Today, we are at a point where history is made. It is made because of you.

“It is made because you affirmed your willingness to support the good works we have started in Adamawa State. It is made because we have reached a consensus that Adamawa State must work.

“It is made because we have collectively agreed that we desire a better Adamawa State that is lifted from the depths of despair to the great heights of hope.”

The governor said he was “humbled the more” by his re-election, and commended the INEC for “ensuring that the mandate of the people was not subverted”.

Fintiri added that he would operate an all-inclusive government as he called on his opponents to join him in building the Adamawa of their dreams.

While congratulating his co-contenders for their struggle in the governorship race, Fintiri condemned the action of Hudu who had earlier declared Binani as the winner of the election.

While saying the action of the REC “fell below expectation,” he thanked the people of Adamawa “for voting for continuity.”

Recall that the electoral body had declared Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared the incumbent governor winner after polling 430,861 votes to defeat his major counterpart, Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 398,788.