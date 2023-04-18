Spanish La Liga May Be Halted As Referees Plan To Go On Strike

There is burning speculation that Spanish La Liga might be halted this weekend as the league’s referees are considering taking strike action.

A famous Spanish publication, Football Espana reported earlier today that Spanish La Liga referees might go on strike to protest against what they described as “public pressure” and “physical danger”.

Some of the instances that motivated Spanish La Liga Referees To Consider strike action:

Following the completion of an Under-19s match between Polillas and Calavera, many people, including the players’ parents, were accused of assaulting a referee outside the stadium.

The Spanish official reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries after the attack.

Afterward, the Spanish Referee Federation condemned the incident and attributed it to anti-official attitudes.

And the Anti-Violence Committee urges elite teams to take more responsibility citing an instance in which Valencia manager Javier Solis criticized a match official after his team’s 2-0 loss to Sevilla on Sunday.

To further protest against the lack of safety of match officials, the Federation’s referees are currently discussing going on strike, which would result in the suspension of La Liga this weekend.

They dislike the way football officials and supporters have been having pockets of faceoffs across the country.

If the purported plans to embark on strike this weekend come to pass, the biggest Spanish La Liga game that would be affected is the game between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:15 on Sunday, April 23.

Barcelona is currently topping the league table with 73 points after 29 league games, 11 points above second-placed Real Madrid.