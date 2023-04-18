Nigerian Lawmaker, Betara Takes Speakership Campaign To Saudi Arabia

The Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Aliyu Betara, has taken his campaign to Saudi Arabia as lawmakers-elect lobby for the speaker position in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News learnt that Betara on Monday, held an expanded consultation with leaders and members of various state caucuses during the meeting in the holy city of Makkah.

The holy land meeting had in attendance returning and newly elected National Assembly members from Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Jigawa, and Bauchi States, respectively.

Betara, who had stormed Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj as part of Ramadan tradition, told lawmakers-elect across party lines that he was prepared to carry everybody along irrespective of affiliations.

According to DAILY POST, those who attended the meeting applauded Betara’s leadership qualities and support for his contemporaries, irrespective of religious, ethnic, and party affiliations.

The caucus reportedly agreed that it had all it required to rally around the lawmaker, considering his role as the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation.

Tinubu Support Group Backs Betara As Next Speaker

Meanwhile, a group known as the Network of Tinubu Support Group has backed Muktar Betara, to become the next Speaker.

Naija News reports that Betara is the lawmaker reelected to represent Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber.

However, the lawmaker who has not formally declared his intention to run for Speakership might contest for the exalted position.

In a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the President of the group, Moses Ikani, said Betara is qualified to effect the changes Nigeria needs through the legislature.

Ikani described Betara as a highly resourceful lawmaker who is familiar with the challenges inherent in leadership at the legislative arm of government.

He added that the Borno lawmaker has the capacity to complement the actions and policies of the office and would guarantee the much-needed turnaround the country needs.