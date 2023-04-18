‘My Colleagues Are Not Willing To Help’ – Nollywood Actor Opens Up On Challenges

Fasting-rising Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, has opened up on challenges in the movie industry, saying it is difficult to get help.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in an interview with PUNCH, recounting how he nearly left the movie industry over stereotyped roles.

According to Joseph, many of his colleagues in the Nollywood industry are not always willing to offer help to actors who seemed talented.

He said, “The journey has not been smooth, it was actually rough. However, I thank God for His mercies. If not for his grace.

“I would have opted out of the industry a long time ago because people are not willing to help. Once they see that you are talented, they would want to pull you down.

“Nollywood type casts actors. I used to be stereotyped as a lover boy in Nollywood. However, I have played other roles convincingly as well.

“And that has made producers and directors to see the range of what I can offer. I have also acted as both a wicked and gullible husband. I am no longer sterotyped”

I Don’t Mind Dating A Monkey

In other news, controversial Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has declared that money is a priority to him in any relationship.

Speaking during a recent interview with OAP, Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky revealed that he can date a Monkey and a fraudster as long as he was sure of getting money.

He made the disclosure while responding to a question on the type of men he can have affairs with.