I Don’t Mind Dating A Monkey As Long As Money Is Involved – Bobrisky
Last Updated on 17 April 2023 by Oladipo Abiola
Controversial Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has declared that money is a priority to him in any relationship.
Speaking during a recent interview with OAP, Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky revealed that he can date a Monkey and a fraudster as long as he was sure of getting money.
He made the disclosure while responding to a question on the type of men he can have affairs with.
According to the cross-dresser, “The kind of men I look out for are those that can pay bills. The kind of men me I look out for are CEOs, politicians.
Makinwa then pushed further on the other type of men Bobrisky might be interested in as the OAP asked: “Would you date a fraudster? Do you know that street guys are also very popular?”
“I’m not going to lie. In as much as you’re dropping money, me, I can date you. If you like be monkey,” Bobrisky replied.
When asked if he can accommodate a snake as well, Bobrisky quickly said, ‘No, no!’.