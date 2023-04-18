Mikel Arteta To Dump Arsenal For Real Madrid – Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is reportedly eyeing Real Madrid as his next club to coach.

Former Manchester United legend turned football pundit, Rio Ferdinand, speculated this in his podcast on Tuesday, Naija News understands.

Reports are that Real Madrid will part ways with Carlo Ancelotti this summer unless the Italian can deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy for the Spanish club second year in a row.

Should Ancelotti leaves Madrid at the end of the season, Arteta may be his replacement, says Ferdinand. Ancelotti has been heavily linked with various other jobs, including the Brazil national team job.

But Ferdinand has now warned that Arteta already has one eye on the Real Madrid managerial job.

“You have got to keep Arteta, first and foremost,” Ferdinand said on Tuesday with a smile and a laugh when speaking about Arsenal on his podcast.

“I heard something. I heard that Real Madrid [are interested] and when they come knocking, your players would be coachless.

“I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow, he might be getting off, and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. That’s the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking,” Ferdinand said.