Iwuanyanwu Pressured To Lead Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders Chairman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has claimed that he is under pressure to take over the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo following the death of President General Prof. George Obiozor.

Naija News reports that he stated this when a played host to a group, known as the Igbo Delegate Assembly.

Speaking during the visit, the group President, Chikezie Nwogu, said that they were on a mission from 19 northern states to appeal to Iwuanyanwu to accept the leadership of Ohanaeze to complete Obiozor’s tenure.

Nwogu said: “The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation is in dire need of a central voice and a leadership that will change the existing narrative and adopt a new approach that will address the challenges facing Ndigbo Worldwide.”

According to the Igbo leader, he l believes Iwuanyanwu is the man whose pedigree and antecedents can give Ndigbo the desired leadership and direction, especially at this time.

Responding, Iwuanyanwu said many Igbo leaders have been asking him to take over the organisation’s leadership.

He said some programmes have been mapped out to improve the lot of Ndigbo.

He said that plans are underway to revive the NigerCem Nkalagu, adding that a Committee under Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo has been set up to resolve issues with the Ebonyi State government and the people to ensure that the company comes back to life.

Iwuanyanwu said there are limestones in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states for cement production, including the Coal Mine in Enugu and other minerals resources in the Southeast.